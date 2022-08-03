Collaborators Panda Bear (Noah Lennox of Animal Collective) and Sonic Boom (Peter Kember of Spacemen 3) have shared the second single from their forthcoming record Reset. “Edge Of The Edge” offers another experimental venture, buoyed by Panda Bear’s bouncy vocals and booming “do do do do’s.”

While the duo’s lead single, “Go On,” featured the sounds of ‘60s Brit grunge band The Tr oggs, “Edge Of The Edge” lays its foundation with a sample of Randy & the Rainbows’ 1963 song “Denise.” Samples are reportedly the building blocks of Reset, with Sonic Boom previously stating, “The record was born from a conversation with Noah and from an idea of mine that was to take the beginnings of some amazing songs, the ones where you hear the first chords and you know they’re going to be fantastic, and [loop them].”

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom - Edge Of The Edge (Official Video)

As frequent collaborators, Sonic Boom mixed and mastered Panda Bear’s 2011 album Tomboy and co-produced his 2015 record Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper. The two first met with Panda Bear thanks Spacemen 3 in the liner notes of his debut, Person Pitch, prompting Sonic Boom to reach out to Panda Bear through Myspace. From there, the two forged a friendship and both currently live in Portugal.

The music video’s trippy visuals come courtesy of Danny Perez, who previously worked with Panda Bear on the music videos for “Bouys” and Animal Collective’s “Today Supernatural.”

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s Reset arrives on 8/12 via Domino.

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom—Reset

1. Gettin’ To The Point

2. Go On

3. Everyday

4. Edge Of The Edge

5. In My Body

6. Whirlpool

7. Danger

8. Livin’ In The After

9. Everything’s Been Leading To This