The first trailer for Paramount+’s upcoming drama series Mayor Of Kingstown didn’t exactly make it seem like the show would be a dry, contemplative drama, with Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye!) and Kyle Chandler (Coach Taylor!) playing a pair of brothers who semi-secretly run their wildly corrupt hometown and the prison that drives its economy.



This new trailer, though, is nearly wall-to-wall fights, angry yelling, explosions, gunshots, and panicky driving. Pair that all with this cast, which includes Dianne Wiest and Aiden Gillen along with Renner and Chandler (plus Emma Laird, Taylor Handley, Hugh Dillon, and Pha’rez Lass), and you’ve got the makings of a pretty exciting trailer.

Advertisement

This one also features a little bit more of Wiest and Laird, who look to be important to the show, what with the former playing the mother of Renner and Chandler (as well as Handley, who is playing their cop brother).





Mayor Of Kingstown was co-created by Dillon and Taylor Sheridan, creator of the enormously popular Yellowstone, which became such a huge hit for the Paramount Network that it immediately eclipsed anything that had ever aired on Spike TV (which Paramount used to be before it moved away from that “TV for men” thing).



Paramount+ is presumably hoping that Sheridan can get lightning to strike twice with Mayor Of Kingstown, and the new series will premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, November 14.

Speaking of Paramount+ and Yellowstone (and also lightning striking twice, so maybe now we’re talking about it striking thrice), the streaming service is set to get a prequel series called 1883 at some point later this year that will star Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. Regular Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, so what is it with Taylor Sheridan and these casts? Maybe he should save some famous people for the other shows on TV?