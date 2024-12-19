Paramount+ re-elects Jeremy Renner for a fourth term as Mayor Of Kingstown Renner's crime drama (his only major project since his life-threatening 2023 snow plow accident) has been renewed for a fourth season.

Jeremy Renner has—quite understandably—slowed down a lot since his life-threatening snowplow accident nearly two years ago; a once-busy filmography was been winnowed down considerably over the past two years of recovery. But Renner has kept his day job, and will continue to keep it, as THR reports today that his drama series Mayor Of Kingstown has been renewed for a fourth season.

Mayor was already one of the only things Renner has physically filmed since the accident, which broke 38 of the actor’s bones, and forced him to undergo multiple life-saving surgeries. (He also has a part in the upcoming third Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man, which filmed earlier this year.) Renner previously filmed Kingstown‘s third season almost exactly a year after the accident, with the episodes airing in summer of 2024. Now, he’ll be back for the continuing role of Mike McLusky, a criminal fixer who sits at the heart of the fictitious Kingstown, a Michigan town dependent on the American prison system to keep it alive. (Through both legal work, and otherwise.)

Kingstown was co-created by the inescapable Taylor Sheridan, as well as Hugh Dillon, who also stars in the series. Dillon gave an interview earlier this year praising Renner for his work on the series, and calling his return to the series a major reason he was hoping to get this eventual renewal: “A big driving force [of doing this show] is to see the satisfaction with Jeremy Renner. He made a giant come back and to see him be artistically satisfied. The scripts are great, the characters great. And that’s what we want to do. We don’t want to leave any stone unturned.”