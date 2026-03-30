Banned on the Run: Paul McCartney tossed from his own subreddit
After hosting a no-phones show at the Fonda Theatre on Friday night, Macca wanted to gift his fans at r/PaulMcCartney with some mementos from the performance, but the sweet gesture got his account banned from the platform instead.Photo by MJ Kim
On Friday night, Paul McCartney played his first of two concerts at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. It was a smashing affair, filled to the brim with Beatles and Wings songs alike. On Saturday, McCartney (or, more likely, his management) shared a Dropbox link of photos and videos from the performance in the r/PaulMcCartney subreddit, inviting fans to share them on social media with the hashtag #PaulRocksTheFonda. Before the post could pick up any steam, McCartney’s account, u/paulmccartney, was banned from the page and Reddit altogether.
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