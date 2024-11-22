The PBS writers have reached a deal Writers at several PBS stations will not be going on strike.

PBS will continue to produce quality programming for viewers like you—now with better working conditions. Writers at several PBS stations including Boston’s WGBH, New York’s THIRTEEN, and PBS SoCal reached a deal with WGA East today, meaning the strike that was authorized earlier this week will not be proceeding. “THIRTEEN, GBH, and PBS SoCal are pleased to have reached an agreement with WGA East. We look forward to continuing our work to deliver trusted public media to our audiences,” a GBH spokesperson wrote in a statement shared with The A.V. Club.

On Monday, PBS’ 94-member bargaining unit voted 100% in favor of strike authorization, with 83% participation. In an echo of the major WGA strike last year, the writers sought increased residuals from streaming, fair compensation for writer-producers, union coverage for all made-for-new-media programs, and protections for animation writers. Terms of the new agreement have not been disclosed as of this writing.

“Writers Guild members at PBS would much rather end the week with a fair and equitable contract than with a strike… But they are also willing to do what is necessary to reach an agreement that reflects their working conditions and meets their very reasonable demands,” said WGA East president Lisa Takeuchi Cullen in a statement regarding the strike authorization on Monday (via Variety). Luckily, the week is ending on a positive note for the writers.