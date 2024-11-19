PBS writers in Boston, LA, and New York City authorize strike This strike authorization was made possible by writers like these.

Writers at the Public Broadcasting Service are one step closer to striking. The WGA East announced today that WGA members at several PBS stations, including Boston’s WGBH, New York’s THIRTEEN, and PBS SoCal, voted to authorize a strike if management does not agree to the union’s deal before the contract expires on November 22. The vote between the 94-member bargaining unit voted 100% in favor of strike authorization, with 83% participation. The Council of the WGA East and the WGA West Board of Directors unanimously approved the strike. The writers have been fighting for union protections for animation writers, fair compensation for writers-producers, union coverage for all made-for-new-media programs, and residual payments for streaming. Additionally, writers from 20 PBS animated series signed a pledge not to cross the picket line.

Management has until 11:59 p.m. EST on November 21, 2024, to agree to the WGA’s terms, or writers in Boston, LA, and New York City may be going on strike.