The promised Peaky Blinders continuation gets greenlit

After long teasing that there could be more Peaky Blinders to come, Steven Knight’s officially got the green light to continue his hit drama. On Thursday, Netflix announced that the series—which “ended” in 2022—will pick back up again after the upcoming film. The streamer has ordered not just one but two more seasons of the show, with six episodes each.

Per a synopsis for the new version of the old series, the seventh season of Peaky Blinders will take place in 1953 Britain. “After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel,” the logline reads. “In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger, with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart.”

Star Cillian Murphy, who is set to return for the film (rumored to be titled The Immortal Man), will serve as an executive producer on the continuation. He hasn’t been confirmed to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby, though a previous tabloid report suggested he “could” return as more of a supporting role than a lead. That tracks with what Knight had previously said about characters that may “pop out” in the film. Indeed, in his statement about the show’s renewal, the creator indicated a passing of the baton: “I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride,” he said. No release date for the new episodes has been set, but in April The Sun reported a Summer 2025 filming schedule with a possible 2026 release.