Anyone who spent time practicing kissing on a pillow as a pre-teen knows: there’s a difference between sharing an emotionally charged moment with a real person and a stand-in. But The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal faces a different struggle in acting opposite the cooing, toddling Grogu, colloquially known as “Baby Yoda:” attempting to thwart the apparently tear-jerking puppet from stealing every intense scene right out from under him.

While sharing the hottest of hot wings alongside Hot Ones host Sean Evans on Thursday morning, Pascal offered some insight into working with the two different puppets (and puppeteers) who bring Baby Yoda to life on set.

“There’s two [Grogu’s],” Pascal says. “One is remote, and you can carry him around, and his head will move around, ears, turn toward you as you’re holding him and stuff like that, and kind of be alive. And then, for a good close-up , he’s connected to you know… The Pentagon. It’s like these wires. That’s where you get the really detailed eyebrow movements and eyeballs kind of moving around and he’s a very cooperative and fulfilling scene partner, acting partner. It’s pretty crazy.”

According to Pascal, the detail and skill that go into maneuvering Grogu means performing alongside him is all-but-akin to the real deal. T hat experience is only heightened when the duo film emotionally charged scenes together, like Mando and Grogu’s poignant goodbye at the end of season 2.

“[I was] getting praise for ‘Oh my gosh, you have such subtle emotion and you’re dealing with a puppet,” Pascal recalls of the response to the scene. “And I’m like….’ This puppet is making me cry.’”

Pascal then provides his own (admittedly impressive) imitation of Baby Yoda’s ingeniously charming mannerisms: the wide eyes, the adorably garbled speech, the clumsily gripping hands, and the heartstring-tugging innocence.

“I’m like chill, you’re stealing it!” Pascal jokes. “It’s like the one time I have my helmet off…let me have the scene, bro.”



The Mandalorian releases new episodes on Disney+ weekly, on Wednesday nights.