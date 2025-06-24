Pedro Pascal worried about whether calling out J.K. Rowling's transphobia actually helped
In April, Pascal deemed the Harry Potter author's celebration of the U.K.'s anti-trans ruling "heinous LOSER behavior."Photo: Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images for Disney
Speaking out for what you believe in is often challenging, even for those who’ve had a lot of practice. In April, the U.K. Supreme Court passed a bigoted ruling stating that trans women aren’t legally considered women and trans men aren’t legally considered men. J.K. Rowling, who poured tens of thousands of pounds into securing that result, unsurprisingly celebrated her “victory” with a glib social media post, writing, “I love it when a plan comes together.”
In the comments of a separate Instagram post, Pedro Pascal correctly deemed Rowling’s response “heinous LOSER behavior.” Rowling’s defenders, also unsurprisingly, weren’t too happy about that, and tried to paint Pascal as someone who silences women. A vocal minority also tried to spin a viral clip where Pascal took Vanessa Kirby’s hand at a Comic-Con Fantastic Four panel into some sort of evidence that he was overly familiar with his female co-stars.