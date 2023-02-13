Say what you will about Pedro Pascal, but at least his characters make their vulnerabilities easy to spot. Whether he’s working with a plucky sidekick or a baby in the passenger seat, the guy is always playing characters undone by their commitment to babysitting. Maybe this would seem more wholesome in different settings because, set against fascist empires and mushroom monsters, his unforced errors create tension week to week.

But one weakness Star Wars fans have long been curious about is the Mandalorian mask. For instance, how the hell does anyone see out of that thing? The answer: They don’t. In fact, you “can’t see shit” with it on. Speaking to Empire (via Deadline), The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal explained the horror of wearing that costume. “It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it,” he said. “It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real—but you can’t see shit!”



Though, things have gotten a little better. “ They’ve continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it’s like going blind,” Pascal said . “Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision. If there’s a hole, I’m gonna fall into it.”

This is a common problem in a galaxy far, far away. In 2022, Hayden Christensen described the Darth Vader helmet as having “very limited visibility,” like one of those AMC pricing tiers. Never one to complain, C-3PO also had trouble seeing in the costume. Anthony Daniel has played C-3PO numerous times and said that he “completely lost connectivity with my body, the world” the first time he tried on that golden armor. More importantly, he continues, “I couldn’t really see, apart from the eyes in the center and I had no idea what my elbows were doing, which were way bigger than my elbows, my shoulders were bigger, my legs were kind of trapped.”

T he most famous Star Wars character to have their vision blocked by a mask is Luke Skywalker, who can’t see a thing with the blast shield down. Maybe if Djin used the Force a little more, he wouldn’t have such a hard time.