Like everything else in this godforsaken capitalist hellscape, AMC Theatres are about to deploy a tiered ticketing system. That means if you want one of “the best” seats in the theater, you’re going to have to pay more for it. On the other end of the spectrum, if you don’t mind sitting close to the screen, it will save you just a little bit of money (we’ll get into the stipulations of that in a bit).

After test-running the premium pricing plan earlier in 2022 with The Batman screenings, the new system will kick off this Friday at AMC Theatre locations in New York, Chicago, and Kansas City, with the initiative in effect across the country by the end of the year.

The “Sightline” pricing system will break down theater seating into three sections. The first, called Standard Sightline, comprises the “most common” seats in a theater and will cost the standard price of a ticket. For those looking to arch their neck and look up at the screen from the front row, the Value Sightline will allow you to pay less for a ticket (this price also applies to “select” ADA seating). For the crème de la crème of theater seating, the Preferred Sightline section comes at a higher cost than the Standard Sightline.

But with the tiered ticketing prices come tiered access to the prices. Per Variety, the Value Sightline pricing will only be available to those with an AMC Stubs account. This all ties in with the tiered membership programs, which start at no cost for the basic membership and include two other paid options. For those who hold the elite status of an AMC Stubs A-List member, the seating in the Preferred Sightline Section will have no extra cost.

This is all really dumb and overly complicated but it seems as though those without any form of AMC membership will only be able to either: pay the standard ticket or pay more for a “preferred” seat. Those with the basic level of membership will be able to pay less but will still have to pay more for a “preferred seat.” A-list members can either pay less for a closer seat or pay the normal price for whatever seat they want.

When it comes to this ingenious plan, executive VP and CMO at AMC Theatres Eliot Hamlisch says: “Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies. While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

Oh, and the Sightline pricing only comes into play for showtimes after 4 p.m. Except if it’s a Tuesday, as the sanctity of Discount Tuesdays will remain intact at all AMC theaters, with all tickets for showtimes costing $5. So... yeah.