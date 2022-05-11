Rose Byrne is back to burn some calories and make a name for herself in the second season of the Apple TV+ dark comedy Physical.

The White Lotus’ Murray Bartlett joins the second season of Physical as Vinnie Green, the vivacious entrepreneur and fitness coach who takes Byrne’s Sheila under his wing, teaching her all of the industry secrets. This season will see Sheila set her phasers to “annihilation” as she tries to lunge her way to the top of the exercise industry and build her own empire.

In addition to Byrne and Bartlett, the ensemble cast is rounded out by Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Paul Sparks, who all return for the second season.

Created, written, and executive produced by Annie Weisman, Physical is directed by Stephanie Laing (Made For Love, Dollface). The two serve as executive producers along with Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Craig Gillespie, and Byrne.

Unfortunately, the first season received a less than glowing review from us, as we felt the series leaned too deep into the darkness. In The A.V. Club review, Gwen Ihnat writes:

A dark comedy of the black hole variety, Apple TV+’s Physical raises the question of who would actually want to enter this bleak 1981 San Diego landscape and hang out with such loathsome characters. Annie Weisman, a veteran of such shows as Desperate Housewives, The Path, and Almost Family, created Physical via her recent production deal with Apple. But despite her impressive résumé, she’s crafted 10 episodes of an exceptionally thorny dramedy, exhausting even at only a half-hour a pop.

We’ll see if Physical adds any pep to its step for season two on June 3, when it premieres on Apple TV+. New episodes of Physical will air weekly on Fridays.