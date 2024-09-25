More brain puns coming to Disney+ with Inside Out spin-off series Apologies to the long-delayed Elio, Disney is also finally releasing Win Or Lose

If you thought Disney was finished with Inside Out after discovering the Sar-chasm, well, have they got a great idea for you. How about a four-episode Inside Out limited series starring several characters we’ve never heard of? Dream Productions is an Inside Out spin-off that pitches itself as a mockumentary about how dreams are made. This interquel set between the two Inside Out movies peeks inside the dream factory of Riley’s mind, digging into how dreams come to be and what they mean.

You see, in the world of Inside Out, dreams are memories that require extra processing. They’re also metaphors for show business because what would a Pixar thing be without some bureaucratic allegory? The series doesn’t follow Joy, Anger, or the beloved Inside Out emotions. Instead, we track director Paula Persimmon (voiced by Paula Pell), who is trying to create the perfect dream, with Xeni (Richard Ayoade), a daydream director looking to break into night dreams. Yeah, we can all see where this one is going. Though it doesn’t follow them specifically, all your favorite voices (except Bill Hader or Mindy Kaling because Disney didn’t have the money for them) are heading to La La Land, including Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Ally Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, and Phyllis Smith.

Disney is also finally unveiling Win Or Lose, Pixar’s first long-form animated series. Disney first announced the series in 2020 for a Fall 2023 release on Disney+. Still, we’ve heard very little about it outside of the casting of Will Forte stars as the Coach. Win Or Lose has an ambitious conceit, following a little league team during the week leading up to the big game, with each episode focusing on a different player’s perspective.

Check out a preview of both below. All four episodes of Dream Productions stream on Disney starting December 11. New episodes of Win Or Lose will stream weekly on Disney+ beginning February 19, 2025.