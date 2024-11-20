Inside Out meets The Office in new Dream Productions trailer The Pixar spinoff series streams December 11 on Disney+.

Have your core emotions whipped up any fantasies about a four episode, animated The Office-style mockumentary focused on the little workers in a pre-teen girl’s brain inceptioning her night after night? Hey, we don’t judge—if Inside Out taught us anything, it’s that sometimes the little people in our brains go off on their own adventures and leave us feeling all sorts of wild things. If the above does describe you, get Joy to the front of your control panel because today’s your lucky day.

Disney just released a new trailer for Dream Productions, their upcoming Inside Out spinoff that feels about as close to a deleted scene as anything we’re going to get these days. The limited series technically takes place between Inside Outs 1 and 2, although, with Inside Out hype at an all time high right now, it feels a bit more like an extension of the movie that just came out.

“Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions,” the series’ logline reads. “Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams.”

Dream Productions may be a mostly insular mental department, but that doesn’t mean the series is totally cut off from headquarters. Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith return to voice Joy and Sadness, along with Maya Rudolph, Ally Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, and Lewis Black. All four episodes will be available on Disney+ December 11. Let’s just hope the fictional working conditions at Dream Productions are a bit better than the actual ones at Pixar during the creation of the film.