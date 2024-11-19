Post Malone is going on a big ass tour
Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell are joining Post Malone for his "Big Ass Stadium Tour," kicking off April 2025.Screenshot: Post Malone/YouTube
If there’s one thing we know about Post Malone‘s upcoming tour, it’s that it’s going to be big. The “Sunflower” singer is going to be playing his big hits with some big stars in big venues in big cities. One could even call it “The Big Ass Stadium Tour”—and he is! At least some guys just tell it like it is.
The Big Ass Stadium Tour will kick off April 29, 2025 in Salt Lake City with support from Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell. “Post will bring a massive production to 25 stadiums across the United States and Canada,” an announcement, via Variety, reads.
The singer did have a pretty big 2024. His single “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen has done a whopping 27 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, not to mention his Taylor Swift collab, “Fortnight” and his Beyoncé collab, “LEVII’S JEANS,” both of which were recently nominated for awards at the Grammys (Song Of The Year, Best Music Video, and Record Of The Year for Swift and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Beyoncé). Post was nominated for seven Grammys overall, including a Best Country Album nod for his latest release, F-1 Trillion.
Big ass tickets for the Big Ass Tour go on sale Tuesday, November 26 at 12 p.m. local time, but fans in the U.S. and Canada can also register for presales beginning November 20 and November 22. Check out the full tour schedule below:
Tue Apr 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium^
Sat May 03 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^
Wed May 07 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome^
Fri May 09 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium^
Sun May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium^
Tue May 13 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium^
Sun May 18 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field^
Tue May 20 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium^
Thu May 22 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field^
Sat May 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^
Mon May 26 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^
Wed May 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium^
Thu May 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park^
Sat May 31 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
Mon Jun 02 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium
Wed Jun 04 – New York, NY – Citi Field
Sun Jun 08 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium*
Tue Jun 10 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
Fri Jun 13 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Sun Jun 15 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
Sat Jun 21 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium*
Tue Jun 24 – Boise, ID – Albertsons Stadium
Thu Jun 26 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
Sat Jun 28 – Portland, OR – Providence Park
Tue Jul 01 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
*Without Jelly Roll
^With Sierra Ferrell