Post Malone is going on a big ass tour Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell are joining Post Malone for his "Big Ass Stadium Tour," kicking off April 2025.

If there’s one thing we know about Post Malone‘s upcoming tour, it’s that it’s going to be big. The “Sunflower” singer is going to be playing his big hits with some big stars in big venues in big cities. One could even call it “The Big Ass Stadium Tour”—and he is! At least some guys just tell it like it is.

The Big Ass Stadium Tour will kick off April 29, 2025 in Salt Lake City with support from Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell. “Post will bring a massive production to 25 stadiums across the United States and Canada,” an announcement, via Variety, reads.

The singer did have a pretty big 2024. His single “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen has done a whopping 27 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, not to mention his Taylor Swift collab, “Fortnight” and his Beyoncé collab, “LEVII’S JEANS,” both of which were recently nominated for awards at the Grammys (Song Of The Year, Best Music Video, and Record Of The Year for Swift and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Beyoncé). Post was nominated for seven Grammys overall, including a Best Country Album nod for his latest release, F-1 Trillion.

Big ass tickets for the Big Ass Tour go on sale Tuesday, November 26 at 12 p.m. local time, but fans in the U.S. and Canada can also register for presales beginning November 20 and November 22. Check out the full tour schedule below: