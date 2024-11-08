Here's your list of 2025 Grammy nominees Beyoncé and Taylor pick up some expected nods, while Charli, Chappell, and Sabrina garner personal firsts.

Despite it all, the Grammys are still coming. The nominations were announced this morning, bringing with them the expected nods for Grammy darlings Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish. Might this finally be the year Beyoncé wins album of the year? We know better than to make a prediction about such an event at this point—we’ll check back in on that in February. But today, she leads the crowd with 11 nominations for Cowboy Carter.

But 2024 was also a big year for new talent, not just in pop music but across country, hip-hop, and rock, and fortunately that talent is somewhat reflected here. Charli xcx picked up quite a few nominations for her zeitgeist-dining Brat, while Shaboozey, Benson Boone, and Teddy Swims all got nods in the Best New Artist category. André 3000’s pivot to jazz also paid off, with his album New Blue Sun snagging a nomination for Album Of The Year.

Of course, there are plenty of other categories to cover, too. You can check out the highlighted list of nominees below.

Album of the Year

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the Year

The Beatles – “Now and Then”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX – “360”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Song of the Year

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poet’s Department

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyonce – “Bodyguard”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Charli xcx – “Apple”

Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Best Pop Group/Duo Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – “The Boy Is Mine – Remix”

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone – “Levii’s Jeans”

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – “Guess Featuring Billie Eilish”

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift – “Us.”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Best Pop/Dance Recording

Ariana Grande – “Yes, And?”

Billie Eilish – “L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]”

Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”

Madison Beer – “Make You Mine”

Troye Sivan – “Got Me Started”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Charli XCX – Brat

Four Tet – Three

Justice – Hyperdrama

Kaytranada – Timeless

Zedd – Telos

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure – “She’s Gone, Dance On”

Four Tet – “Loved”

Fred Again.. & Baby Keem – “Leavemealone”

Justice & Tame Impala – “Neverender”

Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino – “Witchy”

Best Remixed Recording

Charli XCX – “Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae”

Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT – “Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)”

Julian Marley & Antaeus – “Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)”

Shaboozey & David Guetta – “A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)”

Best Rap Album

Common & Pete Rock – The Auditorium Vol. 1

Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You

J. Cole – Might Delete Later

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”

Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos “NISSAN ALTIMA” – Doechii – “When The Sun Shines Again”

Eminem – “Houdini”

GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey – “Spaghettii”

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd – “We Still Don’t Trust You”

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani – “Kehlani (Remix)”

Latto – “Big Mama”

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu – “3:AM”

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

Muni Long – Revenge

Usher – Coming Home

Best R&B Song

Kehlani – “After Hours”

Tems – “Burning”

Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Muni Long – “Ruined Me”

SZA – “Saturn”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You

Durand Bernarr – En Route

Childish Gambino – Bando Stone And The New World

Kehlani – CRASH

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) – Why Lawd?

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Jhené Aiko – “Guidance”

Muni Long – “Made for Me (Live on BET)”

SZA – “Saturn”

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – Tangk

Jack White – No Name

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Best Rock Song

The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

St. Vincent – “Broken Man”

Pearl Jam- “Dark Matter”

Green Day – “Dilemma”

IDLES – “Gift Horse”

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles – “Now and Then”

The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Green Day – “The American Dream Is Killing Me”

Idles – “Gift Horse”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

St. Vincent – “Broken Man”

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne – “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)”

Judas Priest – “Crown of Horns”

Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy – “Suffocate”

Metallica – “Screaming Suicide”

Spiritbox – “Cellar Door”

Best Alternative Music Album

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God

Clairo – Charm

Kim Gordon – The Collective

Brittany Howard – What Now

St. Vincent – All Born Screaming

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant – “Neon Pill”

Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster”

Kim Gordon – “Bye Bye”

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – “Song of the Lake”

St. Vincent – “Flea”

Best Country Album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Chris Stapleton – Higher

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus- “II Most Wanted”

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – “Empty Trainload of Sky”

Post Malone Featuring Luke Combs – “Guy for That”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Waxahatchee Featuring MJ Lenderman – “Right Back to It”

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”

Chris Stapleton – “It Takes a Woman”

Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Best Country Song

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”

Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Best Latin Pop Album

Anitta, Funk Generation

Luis Fonsi, El Viaje

Kany García, García

Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Kali Uchis, Orquídeas

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Kris Bowers – The Color Purple

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Laura Karpman – American Fiction

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross – Shōgun

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” from Twisters: The Album

“Better Place” from Trolls Band Together

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“Love Will Survive” from The Tattooist Of Auschwitz

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell’s Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Wizkid – “MMS”

Burna Boy – “Higher”

Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay – Sensational

Tems – Love Me JeJe

Yemi Alade – Tomorrow

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Chiquis – Diamantes

Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos

Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe – “Holy Hands”

Melvin Crispell III – “Yesterday”

Ricky Dillard – “Hold On (Live)”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr – “One Hallelujah”

Yolanda Adams – “Church Doors”

Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Producer Of The Year, non-classical

Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab – Night Reign

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Robert Glasper – Code Derivation

Keyon Harrold – Foreverland

Meshell Ndegeocello – No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin

Best Americana Album

T Bone Burnett – The Other Side

Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy

Sierra Ferrell – Trail Of Flowers

Sarah Jarosz – Polaroid Lovers

Maggie Rose – No One Gets Out Alive

Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood

Best Americana Performance

Beyoncé – “Ya Ya”

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – “Empty Trainload of Sky”

Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves – “Don’t Do Me Good”

Madison Cunningham – “Subtitles”

Sarah Jarosz – “Runaway Train”

Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming”

Best American Roots Song

Aoife O’Donovan – “All My Friends”

Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple – “All in Good Time”

Mark Knopfler – “Ahead of the Game”

Shemekia Copeland – “Blame It on Eve”

Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming”

Best Folk Album

Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future

American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet

Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland

Madi Diaz – Weird Faith

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer

Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die

Ricky Gervais – Armageddon

Trevor Noah – Where Was I

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Barbra Streisand – My Name Is Barbra

Dolly Parton – Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones

George Clinton – …And Your Ass Will Follow

Jimmy Carter – Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration

Various Artists – All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper – Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein

Various Artists – The Color Purple

Various Artists – Deadpool & Wolverine

Various Artists – Saltburn

Various Artists – Twisters: The Album

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

John Paesano – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Pinar Toprak – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Wilbert Roget II – Star Wars Outlaws

Winifred Phillips – Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord

Best Music Video

A$AP Rocky – “Tailor Swif”

Charli XCX – “360”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”