Here's your list of 2025 Grammy nominees
Beyoncé and Taylor pick up some expected nods, while Charli, Chappell, and Sabrina garner personal firsts.Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Despite it all, the Grammys are still coming. The nominations were announced this morning, bringing with them the expected nods for Grammy darlings Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish. Might this finally be the year Beyoncé wins album of the year? We know better than to make a prediction about such an event at this point—we’ll check back in on that in February. But today, she leads the crowd with 11 nominations for Cowboy Carter.
But 2024 was also a big year for new talent, not just in pop music but across country, hip-hop, and rock, and fortunately that talent is somewhat reflected here. Charli xcx picked up quite a few nominations for her zeitgeist-dining Brat, while Shaboozey, Benson Boone, and Teddy Swims all got nods in the Best New Artist category. André 3000’s pivot to jazz also paid off, with his album New Blue Sun snagging a nomination for Album Of The Year.
Of course, there are plenty of other categories to cover, too. You can check out the highlighted list of nominees below.
Album of the Year
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the Year
The Beatles – “Now and Then”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Charli XCX – “360”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Song of the Year
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Sabrina Carpenter
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n Sweet
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poet’s Department
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyonce – “Bodyguard”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Charli xcx – “Apple”
Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Best Pop Group/Duo Performance
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – “The Boy Is Mine – Remix”
Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone – “Levii’s Jeans”
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – “Guess Featuring Billie Eilish”
Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift – “Us.”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Best Pop/Dance Recording
Ariana Grande – “Yes, And?”
Billie Eilish – “L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]”
Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”
Madison Beer – “Make You Mine”
Troye Sivan – “Got Me Started”
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Charli XCX – Brat
Four Tet – Three
Justice – Hyperdrama
Kaytranada – Timeless
Zedd – Telos
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure – “She’s Gone, Dance On”
Four Tet – “Loved”
Fred Again.. & Baby Keem – “Leavemealone”
Justice & Tame Impala – “Neverender”
Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino – “Witchy”
Best Remixed Recording
Charli XCX – “Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae”
Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT – “Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)”
Julian Marley & Antaeus – “Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)”
Shaboozey & David Guetta – “A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)”
Best Rap Album
Common & Pete Rock – The Auditorium Vol. 1
Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal
Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You
J. Cole – Might Delete Later
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”
Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos “NISSAN ALTIMA” – Doechii – “When The Sun Shines Again”
Eminem – “Houdini”
GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”
Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey – “Spaghettii”
Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd – “We Still Don’t Trust You”
Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani – “Kehlani (Remix)”
Latto – “Big Mama”
Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu – “3:AM”
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
Lucky Daye – Algorithm
Muni Long – Revenge
Usher – Coming Home
Best R&B Song
Kehlani – “After Hours”
Tems – “Burning”
Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Muni Long – “Ruined Me”
SZA – “Saturn”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You
Durand Bernarr – En Route
Childish Gambino – Bando Stone And The New World
Kehlani – CRASH
NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) – Why Lawd?
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown – “Residuals”
Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Jhené Aiko – “Guidance”
Muni Long – “Made for Me (Live on BET)”
SZA – “Saturn”
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – Tangk
Jack White – No Name
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
Best Rock Song
The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
St. Vincent – “Broken Man”
Pearl Jam- “Dark Matter”
Green Day – “Dilemma”
IDLES – “Gift Horse”
Best Rock Performance
The Beatles – “Now and Then”
The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
Green Day – “The American Dream Is Killing Me”
Idles – “Gift Horse”
Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”
St. Vincent – “Broken Man”
Best Metal Performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne – “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)”
Judas Priest – “Crown of Horns”
Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy – “Suffocate”
Metallica – “Screaming Suicide”
Spiritbox – “Cellar Door”
Best Alternative Music Album
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God
Clairo – Charm
Kim Gordon – The Collective
Brittany Howard – What Now
St. Vincent – All Born Screaming
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant – “Neon Pill”
Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster”
Kim Gordon – “Bye Bye”
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – “Song of the Lake”
St. Vincent – “Flea”
Best Country Album
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus- “II Most Wanted”
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – “Empty Trainload of Sky”
Post Malone Featuring Luke Combs – “Guy for That”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
Waxahatchee Featuring MJ Lenderman – “Right Back to It”
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”
Chris Stapleton – “It Takes a Woman”
Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”
Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Best Country Song
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”
Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”
Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Best Latin Pop Album
Anitta, Funk Generation
Luis Fonsi, El Viaje
Kany García, García
Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Kali Uchis, Orquídeas
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Kris Bowers – The Color Purple
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
Laura Karpman – American Fiction
Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross – Shōgun
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” from Twisters: The Album
“Better Place” from Trolls Band Together
“Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
“Love Will Survive” from The Tattooist Of Auschwitz
Best Musical Theater Album
Hell’s Kitchen
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Best African Music Performance
Asake & Wizkid – “MMS”
Burna Boy – “Higher”
Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay – Sensational
Tems – Love Me JeJe
Yemi Alade – Tomorrow
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
Chiquis – Diamantes
Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos
Peso Pluma – Éxodo
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Doe – “Holy Hands”
Melvin Crispell III – “Yesterday”
Ricky Dillard – “Hold On (Live)”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr – “One Hallelujah”
Yolanda Adams – “Church Doors”
Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Producer Of The Year, non-classical
Alissia
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Arooj Aftab – Night Reign
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Robert Glasper – Code Derivation
Keyon Harrold – Foreverland
Meshell Ndegeocello – No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin
Best Americana Album
T Bone Burnett – The Other Side
Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy
Sierra Ferrell – Trail Of Flowers
Sarah Jarosz – Polaroid Lovers
Maggie Rose – No One Gets Out Alive
Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood
Best Americana Performance
Beyoncé – “Ya Ya”
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – “Empty Trainload of Sky”
Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves – “Don’t Do Me Good”
Madison Cunningham – “Subtitles”
Sarah Jarosz – “Runaway Train”
Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming”
Best American Roots Song
Aoife O’Donovan – “All My Friends”
Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple – “All in Good Time”
Mark Knopfler – “Ahead of the Game”
Shemekia Copeland – “Blame It on Eve”
Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming”
Best Folk Album
Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future
American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet
Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland
Madi Diaz – Weird Faith
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer
Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner
Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die
Ricky Gervais – Armageddon
Trevor Noah – Where Was I
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Barbra Streisand – My Name Is Barbra
Dolly Parton – Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones
George Clinton – …And Your Ass Will Follow
Jimmy Carter – Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration
Various Artists – All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper – Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein
Various Artists – The Color Purple
Various Artists – Deadpool & Wolverine
Various Artists – Saltburn
Various Artists – Twisters: The Album
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
John Paesano – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Pinar Toprak – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Wilbert Roget II – Star Wars Outlaws
Winifred Phillips – Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
Best Music Video
A$AP Rocky – “Tailor Swif”
Charli XCX – “360”
Eminem – “Houdini”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”