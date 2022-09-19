Sometimes, the only one who can truly hurt you is yourself—or, in the case of Post Malone, yourself, combined with a missed step and a woefully ajar trap door. During a Saturday night performance at St. Louis’ E nterprise C enter, Post Malone received medical attention after falling onto his back. The rapper fell after tripping on an onstage hole created by an open trap door.

Although video footage shows the artist in clear distress after landing on his rib cage during a performance of “Circles,” Malone stood up and apologized to the audience before taking a roughly fifteen-minute break.

“St. Louis, I’m so fucking sorry I ruined the show tonight, ladies and gentleman,” he told fans, per Variety. “I promise next time I come around, I won’t fucking wreck y’all’s night, I’m sorry for that. That being said, fuck… That being said, I want to thank you for your patience and I’m sorry.”

He continued: “There was a big-ass hole in the middle of the stage that I busted my ass on,” he continued. “I want to say thank you to everybody for hanging in there and thank you to everybody for… I got the best fucking fans in the world.”

The rapper was able to finish his set and concluded the packed-out show with slightly stripped-down versions of “Rockstar,” “Sunflower,” “White Iverson,” and “Cooped Up,” all with the help of opener Roddy Ricc h.

Malone later shared another update on social media, where he again thanked fans and assured them he’s getting the treatment he needs. He also confirmed he’d still go forward with a Columbus, Ohio performance that was held at Nationwide Arena Sunday night.

“Thank you for the patience. Thank you for putting up with my dumbass,” the rapper says in his short video. “Everything’s good, they gave me some pain meds and everything. We can keep kicking ass on the tour. I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis and want to say thank you for coming to the show. Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”