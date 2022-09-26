Even with grills as sparkling as Post Malone’s, not every pain can be resolved by grinning and bearing it. After injuring his ribs during a nasty onstage fall last week in St. Louis, the rapper postponed a Boston show scheduled for September 24 after landing back in the hospital with what he describes as “stabbing pain.”

Malone (whose full name is Austin Richard Post) shared his own statement on Saturday apologizing for the abrupt cancellation of the show just minutes after the TD Garden (the show’s venue) announced the postponing of Malone’s performance due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The venue also instructed fans to hold onto their tickets “for a new date once it is announced.”

Malone opens his message with characteristic fan-first gratitude, writing: “Boston, I love y’all so fucking much.”

“On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds [sic] on the right side of my body,” Malone shares. “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so fucking sorry.”



Malone had been on tour for one week (and five stops) before the St. Louis accident on September 17. While performing, Malone caught his foot in an onstage trap door that had been left ajar, causing him to land hard on his back. Malone’s manager shared in an Instagram post that the rapper was subsequently treated for bruised ribs.

Malone concludes his message by vowing to both continue his tour and reschedule the date he missed. “I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you,” Malone writes. “I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon.”