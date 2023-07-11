Even if you’re a hardcore streaming fan, chances are you still have a Blu-ray or 4K DVD player hooked up to one of your screens. Dusty and forgotten as it may be, it probably still works, and it’s just waiting for you to feed it a disc from one of your favorite movie franchises. There’s no better time to reacquaint yourself with this still-great form of movie-watching, especially with Amazon Prime Day just around the corner. Blu-ray collections of blockbuster franchises like The Matrix, Terminator, Rocky, and Mission: Impossible are available at deep discounts during the 48-hour Prime Day event. And, unlike streaming, you buy these once and you own them forever. Check out The A.V. Club’s list of the best movie deals for Prime Day 2023 and get your summer blockbuster binge list set.
Price: $79.99 | 38% Off
This five-movie boxed set comes with all the goodies: a full-size backpack, a monocular, a keychain with a compass, and two Bourne dog tags. Come for the tchotchkes, but definitely stay for the underrated Matt Damon spy/action thrillers.
Price: $24.99 | 58% Off
By the time Bride Of Chucky rolls around midway through this series, things have gotten deeply silly, but still enormously entertaining. And speaking of entertaining, this box set includes a gag reel in the bonus material.
Price: $59.99 | 66% Off
One of the greatest movie franchises of all time and the ultimate family binge usually sells on Amazon for $178.99, so this deal bringing the price down to $59.99 makes it a must-add to your Prime Day shopping list.
Price: $29.99 | 70% Off
Peter Jackson’s other Middle-earth trilogy finds new life in this 9-disc boxed set. An Unexpected Journey, The Desolation Of Smaug, and The Battle Of The Five Armies are packed with bonus material, and the extended versions of these movies offer a more complete representation of Jackson’s vision for the classic J.R.R. Tolkien tales.
Price: $59.99 | 46% Off
As Harrison Ford’s Indy bows out with Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, take a walk back through the previous films in the Steven Spielberg-directed series. The less said about The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull the better, of course, so you’re really buying this set for the legendary first three installments.
Price: $34.99 | 61% Off
The best Bond? Put it this way, Daniel Craig’s leaving a huge pair of brogues for someone to fill as 007. Brush up on his body of work for 61% off.
Price: $39.99 | 56% Off
How much popcorn do you have handy? Playing the extended versions of these three iconic movies is a 12-hour commitment. Yes, the shorter theatrical versions are on here as well. The 4K restoration, however, makes those long versions seriously cool.
Price: $24.99 | 65% Off
No, that’s not the red pill kicking in—The Matrix Trilogy in 4K UHD is trippy as hell and every bit as entertaining.
Price: $27.99 | 53% Off
The seventh installment of this Tom Cruise mega-series—Dead Reckoning Part One—drops on the second day of the Prime Day event. That can’t be a coincidence.
Price: $12.99 | 57% Off
The Brendan Fraser renaissance is in full swing thanks to his Best Actor Oscar, but to us he’ll always be able to hang his hat on The Mummy series. All four films from The Mummy to The Scorpion King—Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s first starring role—are included.
Price: $19.99 | 67% Off
Freddy Krueger’s entire reign of terror—all seven movies—will have you screaming all summer long for just $20. The bonus disc includes the retrospective Fear Itself: The Life And Crimes Of Freddy Krueger, just in case you still can’t get enough of the legendary slasher.
Price: $20.99 | 68% Off
All six chapters of the Milla Jovovich-led sci-fi/action franchise, from the 2002 debut to 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, are included in this set, which is marked down to $21 from the usual $66 price.
Price: $14.99 | 67% Off
The unrated director’s cut of franchise premiere Pitch Black is the hook for this four-movie compendium of Vin Diesel’s Riddick series. A wealth of bonus material also makes this a terrific Prime Day deal.
Price: $39.99 | 33% Off
The first four Rocky movies, chronicling the Philly southpaw slugger’s rise from the gutter to the heavyweight championship of the world, are an absolute go-to whenever you’re feeling down. Just cue up the workout montage with Gonna Fly Now on full blast and you’re cured.
Superman 5-Film Collection: I, II, II Donner Cut, III, IV (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) (4K UHD)
Price: $69.99 | 48% Off
David Corenswet, meet the gold standard for the Man of Steel. Christopher Reeve’s four-movie run in the red cape is captured here, including director Richard Donner’s cut of Superman II. Equally hard to match? The ultimate Lex Luthor portrayal by Gene Hackman.
Price: $24.99 | 44% Off
Throw a little gas on your AI-related freakouts and observe James Cameron’s dark vision of life under the machines. The original is a low-res icon, but for our money Terminator 2: Judgment Day is worth the $24.99 price all on its own.