It’s a good time to be a fan of PlayStation, especially if you’re affection primarily involves live-action adaptations of video game franchises that are generally associated with—if not outright owned by—Sony’s video game division. HBO is making a The Last Of Us series, Tom Holland’s Uncharted movie is (mostly) lighting up the box office charts, and now Anthony Mackie’s Twisted Metal show from Deadpool’s Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick has been given a series order from Peacock (via Deadline). Just give us some PaRappa The Rapper tour dates and we’ll be all set.

Advertisement

The Twisted Metal show is based on the game series of the same name, which is about… let’s just say it’s about a bloodsport involving cars with guns. There’s a scary clown, there’s one that’s just a guy with big wheels. We don’t need to go into the ridiculous ongoing storyline any further than that.

Mackie, unfortunately, is not playing the clown or the wheels guy. He’ll be John Doe, a “smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives” and has no memory of who he is beyond that. Unlike the weird satanic magic of the video game plot (we said we wouldn’t go into it!), Peacock’s Twisted Metal will follow Mackie’s milkman as he tries to deliver a “mysterious package” across a post-apocalyptic wasteland “with the help of a trigger-happy car thief.” Along the way, they’ll face “savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction,” including “a deranged clown who drives an all-too-familiar ice cream truck.”

That means the good guy drives a milk truck and the bad guy drives an ice cream truck, which seems vaguely like some kind of Batman/Joker “we’re different but actually we’re the same” dichotomy, so that’s fun. Also: Mad Max with a clown, and it’s explicitly billed as a comedy. That’s also fun!