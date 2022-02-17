

Way back in the summer of 2020, it was announced that Lizzo signed a flashy first-look deal with Amazon. The following year, we learned what the first project from that deal would be when Lizzo put out a call on Instagram for plus-size models and dancers who wished to join her “dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls.” Now, just under two years later, Prime Video has dropped a trailer for its eight-episode reality competition series called Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.



“Girls that look like me don’t get representation,” Lizzo says in the trailer, “Time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself.”



In the forthcoming series, Lizzo is looking far and wide for “confident, bad-ass women” to bring with her on tour as part of her team of dancers. However, this won’t be a regular ol’ reality talent show competition. Instead, Lizzo has developed a show that’s a bit more Real World meets So You Think You Can Dance? Ten hopefuls will move into Lizzo’s “Big Grrrls House,” and “prove they have what it takes to make it to the end and join Lizzo in front of a global audience on the center stage.”



Every good competition series, of course, has a team of judges and Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls is no different. Choreographer Tanisha Scotts and Big Grrrls members Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley, and Grace Holden, will be joining Lizzo in her journey to find her new squad. SZA, choreographer Charm La’Donna, and body movement expert Rashida KhanBey Miller will all make guest appearances.



Lizzo is also set as an executive producer on the series, alongside Makiah Green, Kevin Beisler, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Myiea Coy, Kimberly Goodman, and Glenda Cox.



Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls will debut on Prime Video on March 25.