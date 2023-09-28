Renfield | Official Trailer

Renfield may not have caught fire at the box office, but the horror-comedy about the dysfunctional relationship between Dracula (Nicolas Cage) and his long-abused servant Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) doesn’t suck—it’s actually a dead man’s party! The A.V. Club’s Jordan Hoffman writes, “Though Nicholas Hoult is charming as he struggles to find inner strength, Renfield lives or dies by Nic Cage camping it up. And he delivers. (This is not the first time he’s gone vampire batty, of course, if you remember 1988’s Vampire’s Kiss.) Cage in celadon-colored makeup craving the blood of cheerleaders ‘not for sexual reasons’ is a cheap laugh, but a good laugh. The Academy Award-winning actor is well aware of what he’s bringing to the table these days, and sometimes a band should get out there and play the hits.”

