Quentin Tarantino’s ongoing efforts to do things that are Absolutely Not Directing Movies—writing books, picking fights with Marvel fans, picking fights with the relatives of dead people he puts in his movies, etc.—continued apace last night , with Variety reporting that Tarantino apparently announced that he’s going to film an 8-episode TV show some time in 2023. Tarantino made the news at an event last night in New York, where he was promoting his new collection of movie essays, Cinema Speculation.

And that, frustratingly, was that in terms of details. No information about plot; no information about network; no information about whether he’d be doing a docuseries or a drama or a comedy or what have you. Just: 8 episodes, he’s going to shoot them, someone will presumably air them, BAM.

Provided it goes forward, this won’t be Tarantino’s first foray into TV: He directed an episode of E.R. in 1995, and a two-parter of CSI in 2005. He’s also, supposedly, been in talks to direct at least some of the episodes of the Justified revival series, starring his old pal Timothy Olyphant. (It’s hypothetically possible that this is what he’s talking about here, but, again: No damn details.)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tarantino has been making the rounds promoting his book, including a stop by Howard Stern’s radio show this week where he dropped a different sort of big reveal: Finally giving a straight answer about which of his own movies is his favorites. Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, his most recent project, is his “best movie,” apparently. (Dang, this guy really likes Timothy Olyphant, huh?) Tarantino has suggested at various points that he’s only got one more movie in him: For a minute, it looked like that might be that bizarre Star Trek gangster movie he was briefly attached to, but that space ship has apparently sailed.