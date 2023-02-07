Qunita Brunson and Tyler James Williams are trading school books for two pairs of wings. Everyone’s favorite Philadelphia educators will finally be allowed to give in to their romantic urges (and stop torturing us poor Abbott Elementary fans) on the upcoming Harley Quinn Valentine’s Special. Per Deadline, Brunson and Williams will stop by Gotham in a brief cameo as Hawkman and Hawkgirl.



The casting is hardly surprising, considering Abbott Elementary producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacher were showrunners on three seasons of Harley Quinn. “As a Harley Quinn fan,” Brunson said, “I’m thrilled to lend my voice to the special and to team up with my Abbott Elementary creative partners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker and co-star Tyler James Williams for this fun episode.”

“Harley Quinn is such a brilliant series and it is an honor to lend my voice to this special,” Williams said. “I think the cameo is something both Abbott Elementary and DC fans will enjoy.”

Another day, another DC shakeup. Hawkman made his big-screen debut in Black Adam this past fall. But due to a change in the hierarchy of power in the DC universe, it seems that the role has been recast from Aldis Hodge to Williams. There is no mercy in the hierarchy of power. Also, Harley Quinn has rarely indulged in the DCU’s ever-changing stable of actors.



Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special will feature “Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine’s Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year ” so says the logline. The romance between Ivy and Harley is here to say. Last year, Schumacher and Halpern told The A.V. Club that Harlivy was here to say. “We still have the occasional fan reaction of “I don’t like Harley and Ivy together. She should get back with the Joker,’ which we’re never going to do,” said Schumacher. “Harley and Ivy will never break up in the series as long as we have a say. That’s something that we never want to touch again.”

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special premieres on HBO Max on February 9.