David Warner, the prolific actor known for roles in The Omen, Tron, and Twin Peaks, died on Sunday of a “cancer-related illness,” his family told the BBC. He was 80 years old.

“Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity,” his family says in a statement to the outlet. “He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.”

The British performer began his career training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before joining the Royal Shakespeare Company. He eventually transitioned from stage to screen and made a name for himself playing villains, like Jack the Ripper in Time After Time and Ed Dillinger in Tron. In a stacked list of credits, his most memorable role may have been in the iconic horror film The Omen, in which his character meets a gruesome end. Most recently, he appeared on screen as Admiral Boom in the 2018 Mary Poppins sequel, Mary Poppins Returns.

Warner also had numerous television and voice acting roles over the years, appearing in Holocaust, Twin Peaks, Doctor Who, Batman: The Animated Series, and Penny Dreadful. He played multiple characters in the Star Trek franchise, including films The Final Frontier and The Undiscovered Country as well as an arc on The Next Generation as Gul Madred. He won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1981 for his role as Pomponius Falco in the miniseries Masada.

Per the BBC, he is survived by “his beloved partner Lisa Bowerman, his much-loved son Luke and daughter-in-law Sarah, his good friend Jane Spencer Prior, his first wife Harriet Evans and his many gold dust friends.”