Julee Cruise, the singer perhaps best known for her work with David Lynch on Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet, has died. Her husband, Edward Grinnant, shared the news of her death on B-52's Facebook page late last night. She was 65.

His statement read: “For those of you who go back I thought you might want to know that I said goodby to my wife, Julee Cruise, today. She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace. Having had such a varied music career she often said that the time she spent as a B filling in for Cindy while she was having a family was the happiest time of her performing life. She will be forever grateful to them. When she first stepped up to the mic with Fred and Kate she said it was like joining the Beatles. She will love them always and never forget their travels together around the world. I played her ‘Roam’ during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest In Peace, my love, and love to you all.”

With an ethereal and haunting voice, she became a quick favorite of Lynch, who used her song “Falling” as the theme for the iconic ‘90s series Twin Peaks. She also appeared in as a character in the series, reappearing in Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me and Twin Peaks: The Return. Prior to her work on Twin Peaks, Lynch included her “Mysteries of Love” on the soundtrack for his 1986 film Blue Velvet. Additionally, Cruise played “The Dreamself of the Heartbroken Woman” in Lynch’s theater production, Industrial Symphony No. 1 alongside Laura Dern and Nicolas Cage.

“It’s like I’m his little sister: you don’t like your older brother telling you what to do. David’s foppish,” Cruise previously said of her collaborator. “He can have these tantrums sometimes. And have you ever seen his temper? Anybody can look funny when they get mad. But I love him.”

In addition to her work on Lynch projects, Cruise released four solo albums over her career, including her 1989 debut Floating Into The Night and 2002's The Art Of Being A Girl. For Wim Wenders’ feature Until the End of the World, Cruise recorded a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Summer Kisses, Winter Tears.”

Following the release of “Falling” and Floating Into The Night, Cruise performed on Saturday Night Live as a last minute replacement for Sinead O’Connor after the artist pulled out in protest of the host, Andrew Dice Clay. She also served as Cindy Wilson’s stand-in for the B-52s for a stretch in the ‘90s.

The cause of death has not be shared. In 2018, Cruise shared details of her struggle with systemic lupus, which left her in chronic pain, impacting her ability to stand and walk.