Tina Turner, the legendary rock and soul singer with hits like “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “River Deep—Mountain High,” and “The Best,” has died, according to Rolling Stone. She was 83 years old.



“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her family said in a statement Wednesday (via RS). “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, began her career performing with her husband Ike Turner in the late 1950s. She won numerous Grammy awards throughout her career, both with Ike and as a solo artist, and retired in 2009 after a highly successful touring career.

Turner appeared as an actor in films like Mad Max Thunderdome and Last Action Hero. She is also the author of multiple autobiographical works, most notably I, Tina: My Life Story, which was adapted into the biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It starring Angela Bassett. Her life was also depicted onstage in the Broadway jukebox musical Tina.

Over her lifetime, Turner was a recipient of the Kennedy Center honors and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, with Ike in 1991 and as a solo artist in 2021.

