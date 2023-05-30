Almost a week after the death of indomitable rock & roll legend Tina Turner, Beyoncé paid vocal tribute to the singer with a live performance of her famous track “River Deep, Mountain High.” During the first of a five-night Renaissance tour takeover at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Beyoncé performed a stripped-down version of the track originated by Turner and her ex-husband, Ike.



After urging fans to “scream so [Tina] can feel your love,” Beyoncé shares: “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner, ’cause I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner.”

When news of Tina’s death at the age of 83 first broke on May 23, Beyoncé shared an online written tribute showering Tina with love and heartfelt praise.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” the message on Beyoncé’s website read. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Tina’s influence on Beyoncé isn’t hard to miss, from her similarly explosive performance style to the powerful fan base she wields. In 2008, Tina and Beyoncé performed together at the 50th annual Grammy Awards, singing Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary,” a song Tina is well-known for making her own. Beyoncé also performed the track in 2005, at a Kennedy Center ceremony honoring Tina.

Although Beyoncé’s respect for Tina has been well-documented, her reverence hasn’t been perfect. On her popular single “Drunk In Love,” Beyoncé’s husband and often-creative partner Jay-Z follows the suit of countless rappers with a line trivializing Tina’s abuse by Ike, which the singer was open with throughout her life. As the industry mourns Tina, it’s also important to look truthfully and critically at the treatment she experienced when she was alive.