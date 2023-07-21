R.I.P. Tony Bennett, prolific singer and showman

Tony Bennett, an iconic singer and performer with a seven-decade career, has died. He was 96 years old. His publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed to the Associated Press this morning that he passed away in his New York City home. While no specific cause of death was shared, Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016; the diagnosis was shared publicly in 2021.

In life, Bennett had a truly singular career. He received 20 Grammy Awards, including a win in 2022 for Love For Sale, his second album with Lady Gaga. In his career, Bennett sold about 60 million albums and collaborated with a staggering amount of fellow stars, including Ray Charles, Billy Joel, Amy Winehouse, Aretha Franklin, Queen Latifah, Willie Nelson, and many more. His style of performance, originating from and harkening back to the Rat Pack era, helped to introduce younger generations to standards.

Born in Queens, New York in 1926, Bennett grew up in poverty during the Great Depression. By age ten, however, he was already performing, singing beside Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia at the opening ceremony of the Triborough Bridge in 1936. By 13, he was performing as a singing waiter. In the early 40s, he had his first successful singing gig in Paramus, New Jersey. Before long, though, World War II came calling, and Bennett was drafted to the frontlines of France and Germany in early 1945. In his autobiography The Good Life, he later shared that he was involved in the liberation of a concentration camp.

