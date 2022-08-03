Wake up, little monsters! Lady Gaga is one step closer to achieving the status of EGOT winner, as the singer and actress has earned a late addition Emmy nomination alongside frequent collaborator Tony Bennett.

The duo’s nomination comes from their 2021 concert special for CBS One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga, putting them in the Emmy category of Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). Originally, the project was included in the Emmy nominations announcement on July 12, but only the producers of the special were included. The nods towards the hosts come as a bit of a birthday surprise for the multi-Grammy-winning Bennett, as he turns 96th today, August 3.

As well as being nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), One Last Time has received other nods in the categories of Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special.

One Last Time was taped from two live performances held at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, featuring Gaga and Bennett singing together in honor of his 95th birthday. The pair presented songs from their two collaboration albums, 2014's Cheek To Cheek and 2021's Love For Sale, along with Gaga going solo on other classic big-band hits like Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.” Notably, these were Bennett’s final live shows, as the iconic vocalist announced his retirement from performing soon after due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Having won two Emmys and been nominated five times, Bennett is no newcomer to the award. Included in one of those nominations was another partnership with Gaga, for their 2015 PBS concert special Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek To Cheek LIVE!.

Previously, Gaga was recognized by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for her Super Bowl Halftime show in 2o17 and the 2011 HBO concert film Lady Gaga Presents The Monster Ball Tour: At Madison Square Garden. In total, this year’s nod will be her fourth Emmy nomination.

Catch who will win the golden figurines when the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards airs on NBC on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET.