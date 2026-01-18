R.I.P. Tucker Zimmerman: Cult folk hero dead at 84

In a post shared to his Instagram page, management has confirmed via Belgian media that Tucker Zimmerman and his wife Marie-Claire have passed away. Tucker was 84 years old, and his death date is listed as January 17, 2026: “There are very sad reports from Belgian media this morning regarding a tragedy,” the post reads. “They report Marie-Claire and Tucker have lost their lives. Our love and prayers go to their family. When there is more news from the family we will post again. Love to all.” This morning, I located and translated a Belgian news article posted on January 17 that reports Tucker and Marie-Claire “lost their lives to asphyxiation after a fire broke out in their home.”

I had the great honor of writing about Zimmerman when he released his last album, Dance of Love, in 2024. He was a kind, patient man who graciously spoke about his life in music. During our conversation, Marie-Claire (who Zimmerman lovingly called “Bear”) would roam in the background, pulling books off shelves or tidying up their “cubby hole.” She sang on “Leave It On the Porch Outside,” a stroke of normalcy for her and Zimmerman. “We sing a lot together around the house,” he told me. “In the ‘70s, when I was doing many of those gigs across Belgium and Germany, she was driving me—because I don’t drive—so I asked her to come on stage and we would just reproduce a couple of songs—what we’d done at the house, singing together, harmonies. She sang quite a bit with me in public during the ‘70s, and she’s even on a couple of the albums from during that time.” And, as I wrote two years ago, through their shared music, we got to step into their lifetime and share that intimacy with them.

Most people knew of David Bowie’s feelings about Zimmerman, that the Thin White Duke thought of him to be “way too qualified for folk [music]” and considered Ten Songs by Tucker Zimmerman to be one of his favorite albums ever. But Zimmerman was more than that. I wrote in 2024 that “because his music was a little off-the-nose and zany 55 years ago, some folks—even Bowie—used to say that Zimmerman wanted to be like another Zimmerman, Bob Dylan. His body of work supports the opposite, as he walked on as a cult troubadour particularly drawn to scuffling drum beats, steel guitars gleaned from busking resonance and a magic wreathed in well-worn obscurity.”

Zimmerman was born in San Francisco during World War II. He took violin lessons as a child but liked the piano better. He hated taking lessons, preferring to copy Little Richard and Fats Domino instead. He went to school for composition and even got a Fulbright Scholarship to study theory under Gofreddo Petrassi in Rome. Zimmerman dodged the Vietnam War draft, left America, and didn’t come back for years and years. While in Rome, he realized that he cared more about writing songs than composing for orchestras. “I used the scholarship as a free ride, but I made use of it. I didn’t waste it,” he told me. “I wrote a lot of songs, and my head got around to the right place—as to what I wanted to do with my life.”