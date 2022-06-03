Another ambitious sci-fi epic cut too short, leaving lots of unanswered questions in its wake. Ridley Scott’s Raised By Wolves was canceled after two seasons at HBO Max on Friday, Variety reports.

The series followed two androids (played by Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim) raising a group of human children on an unoccupied planet after Earth was devastated by a war of religious differences. According to Variety, the show was the top-performing HBO Max original following the debut of the first season in September 2020. Unfortunately, that popularity wasn’t enough to sustain the series.

“While we are not proceeding with a third season of Raised by Wolves, we are beyond grateful to the stellar cast and crew, our creators Aaron Guzikowski, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and the entire team at Scott Free Productions, for their beautiful artistry and unique ability to immerse fans into the world of Kepler-22b,” HBO Max said in a statement.

Shortly before the news officially broke, Salim took to Twitter to muster a fan campaign to save the show–or have it picked up by a new network. He blamed the cancellation on recent shakeups at Warner Bros., writing, “It’s not surprising, especially after the news of the mergers and what is happening at Warner, that a lot of shows are not having their stories finished. And unfortunately, one of those shows is Raised By Wolves.”

Nothing has been publicly shared yet. And there is a reason for that. An important one. One which I’m here to share with you now,” he continued. “There is hope. You see, we’re in a unique position: we have a fully fleshed out and planned storyline, a Goliath of a production team behind us, incredible reception from critics and reviewers alike, and most crucially, a community base that is so strong internationally, it can not be ignored.

Salim shared that “Scott Free and the creatives are pushing for the show to be continued in other homes” prior to the cancellation announcement; it’s unclear if that’s still the case. Whether there’s any other network or streamer willing to take on a production of that scope is another story.