Booktokers, rejoice! Red, White & Royal Blue is coming to Prime Video, and the film just cast its two dreamy leads: Taylor Zakhar Perez (The Kissing Booth 2 & 3) and Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella).

If you’re not already a fan of Casey McQuiston’s bestseller, here’s the rundown. Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez) is the son of President Ellen Claremont and a media darling. But his reputation–and his mom’s re-election bid–is threatened by some incriminating photos of an altercation with his rival, Britain’s Prince Henry (Galitzine). The young men call a truce to smooth over international relations, but they soon discover a spark between them that could be just as disruptive to the campaign. It’s your classic enemies-to-staged PR friendship-to lovers tale.

Amazon Studios and Berlanti/Schechter Films will produce, with Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld), Stephen Fry (The Dropout) and Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life) also set to star. Rounding out the cast are Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morin, Ahmed Elhaj, and Akshay Khanna.

Advertisement

Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López will adapt the script and make his feature film debut as director. “Meeting with and auditioning literally hundreds of actors over these past several months has been a painstaking labor of love that has brought us this diverse and extraordinary cast, led so fantastically by Nick and Taylor,” he said in a press release. “I cannot wait for the fans of the book (and indeed for the world) to find out how remarkably gifted and perfect these two actors are for bringing Henry and Alex to life.”

“It has been a thrill to hand this story over to Berlanti/Schechter, Amazon, and our fearless leader Matthew López and watch them make so many smart, bold, thoughtful choices to bring it to life,” McQuiston said in a statement. “This casting is no exception. I absolutely can’t wait to see Taylor and Nicholas on screen as Alex and Henry.”