DeuxMoi’s hot gossip is heading to HBO. The company has picked up the series based on the anonymous celebrity blogger’s debut novel, Anon Pls.—which does not hit store shelves for another six months. HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television has secured the rights to the highly anticipated novel in advance , per Deadline.

For those not hip to the knowledge, DeuxMoi is a pseudonymous Instagram account which mostly relays celebrity sightings. Amassing 1.5 million followers since its inception in 2020, the account has become a go-to source for the whereabouts of any celeb. One favorite target of the account is Succession’s Nicholas Braun.

Anon Pls. is a fictionalized memoir about whoever the hell actually runs the account. The official description for the novel and subsequently the series follows:

When Cricket Lopez, assistant to one of the most notorious celebrity stylists, revamps her old style Instagram account and turns it into a celebrity gossip blog on a drunken whim, she never thinks it will become anything. It’s just a way to blow off steam after a terrible, terrible day at work where her nightmarish boss screams at her and blames her for some 18-year-old influencer’s screw-up. But when the account grows overnight and, even wilder, when she starts getting gossip from fans—juicy gossip—she has to face facts: her Instagram is now famous. She is now famous. Though no one knows that she is behind the account, its newfound success is affecting her real life. Her boss wonders why she’s disappearing on the job, her friends are increasingly irritated by her dedication to the account, and she has celebrities, investors, and journalists approaching her with bright-eyed interest. Plus, there’s a steamy new love interest who she meets through her online persona—except she has no idea if she can truly trust his motives. But as the account grows and becomes more and more famous, she has to wonder: is it—the fame, the insider access, the escape from real life—really worth losing everything she has?

DeuxMoi wrote the novel with New York Times bestselling author Jessica Goodman (They Wish they Were Us, They’ll Never Catch Us). Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter serve as the series’ executive prodcuers.