Awards season is in full swing, and in case you somehow forgot, the Oscars are coming on March 27. Hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes are already counting down the days in a new promotional video released by ABC.



In the clip, the three comedians are gathered around an assortment of beverages and cheeses, getting ready to present film’s biggest night.



“We just have to do better than last year’s host,” Sykes notes, before Hall points out that there wasn’t one.

This is the first time the Academy Awards have had a host since 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel took on the role. Last year, the ceremony was introduced by Regina King and produced by Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher, and Jesse Collins.



Viewership of the 2021 Oscars was at an all-time low, as the celebration of a pandemic-hobbled industry struggled to reach audiences; not only were many films much more difficult to watch with theaters closed in various markets, but the lack of clips didn’t help promote them after the fact. Hall, Schumer, and Sykes are presumably part of ABC’s efforts to boost ratings this year.

The 2022 Oscars, produced by Will Packer, have already become contentious after it was announced that eight categories, including original score and film editing, would be removed from the main event and have their presentations edited in later.

When the Oscars air, Schumer will be fresh from the March 18 release of her new Hulu series Life & Beth, which she also wrote, directed, and executive produced. Also on March 18, Hall gives “dark academia” new meaning in the horror feature Master, which will be available in theaters and streaming on Prime Video.

The Oscars also just announced more presenters for this year’s awards, including Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, and Simu Liu.