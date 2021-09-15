Apparently, the question on everyone’s mind when it comes to Venom (well, besides wondering if the release date will be moved again) is: when the hell is Spider-Man going to show up? Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s director Andy Serkis has plans to bring Spider-Man and Venom face to face once more... but not just yet. For now, Serkis thinks it’s Eddie Brock’s time to shine as the morally ambiguous Marvel character trying to cope with the alien symbiote that controls him and his life.

“That’s the question on everyone’s lips,” Serkis says in an interview with IGN. “They want to know when Venom is going to meet Spider-Man. Personally, it’s never going to happen. I’m only joking, of course it’s going to happen. I think there’s so much… it depends on when you want to get there and also what the appetite is. If people want more Venom stories, than to jump straight to Spider-Man you could be missing out on so many great supervillain characters in between now and then.”

While Spider-Man is busy opening the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the director wants to let Venom do his own thing. In the forthcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Tom Hardy’s Venom will face off against Carnage, played by Woody Harrelson.

“But yes, everyone wants to see Venom fight Spider-Man, so I think it’s appetite,” Serkis concludes.

Technically, Venom already met Spider-Man on the big screen in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3. Who can forget the absolutely cursed evil Tobey Maguire with the greasy black hair? Raimi also intended on creating the Venom spin-off back then, but it fell apart when Raimi exited the film franchise due to creative differences with the writers. Nonetheless, when it comes to another Spidey/Venom showdown, patience is a virtue.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is out October 1. Spider-Man: No Way Home opens December 17.