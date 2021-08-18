Note: There are potential spoilers ahead for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but you knew that, or you wouldn’t have clicked on this story.

If rumors and corporate slip-ups are to be believed, there could be a pretty cool Marvel crossover cameo in the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Comic Book Resource is reporting that Irish movie streaming site Vue posted a cast list for the movie that includes J.K. Simmons, meaning the Venom-verse could be getting a visit from Spider-Man’s J. Jonah Jameson. Also on the cast list are confirmed stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and Stephen Graham, as well as new addition Tom Hollander of Pride & Prejudice and Gosford Park fame. Sony, the studio releasing Venom: Let There Be Carnage, hasn’t responded to the rumor yet, but it could mean something that they’re not immediately denying it... or not. Who knows anything these days?

The bombastic J. Jonah Jameson would make a perfect addition to Venom, though, and it’s a move that makes sense, since the film’s premise—Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock, looking to restart his career as an investigative journalist, seeks to interview a serial killer played by Woody Harrelson, who subsequently becomes host to yet another symbiote—would make for some pretty juicy headlines for The Daily Bugle. Simmons first appeared as Jameson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films, but did make a cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home. He’s also confirmed to return for Spider-Man: No Way Home, meaning that if this cast list leak is factual, it could signify a common universe for Sony’s Marvel franchises.

Of course, we’ll have to wait a bit to find out if any of this is true. Sony pushed back the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage just last week in the wake of soft box office numbers as COVID’s delta variant continues to rage. The movie will now hit theaters October 15. Interested and/or anxious parties can check out a trailer for the movie right here: