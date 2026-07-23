Delivering organs is the least of Bryan's problems in new Resident Evil trailer

For months, we’ve heard bits and pieces about Zach Cregger’s upcoming take on Resident Evil, which was said to be a “reinvention” of the classic horror franchise. Based on today’s new, full-length trailer, this Resident Evil certainly looks a lot different than Paul W. S. Anderson’s 2002 Resident Evil. But it also definitely looks like it came from the twisted mind behind Barbarian and Weapons. There’s a spooky house, and Weapon‘s Austin Abrams is even there.

But with this trailer, we learn a bit more about how Abrams’ Bryan ends up in his nightmarish situation. He’s a medical courier trying to leave for the day, but, against his better judgment, he agrees to transport one more organ on his way home. (Who among us hasn’t been in this situation?) And while the optimal amount of times to be involved in a hit-and-run car accident is always zero, Bryan really picked the wrong lady to mow down on a rural, snow-covered road. This mistake leads him on “an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.”

Resident Evil also stars Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser, and hits theaters on September 18.