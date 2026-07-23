Delivering organs is the least of Bryan's problems in new Resident Evil trailer
Zach Cregger reteams with Austin Abrams this September.Image courtesy of Sony Pictures
For months, we’ve heard bits and pieces about Zach Cregger’s upcoming take on Resident Evil, which was said to be a “reinvention” of the classic horror franchise. Based on today’s new, full-length trailer, this Resident Evil certainly looks a lot different than Paul W. S. Anderson’s 2002 Resident Evil. But it also definitely looks like it came from the twisted mind behind Barbarian and Weapons. There’s a spooky house, and Weapon‘s Austin Abrams is even there.
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