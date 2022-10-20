Rian Johnson’s first Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, is coming to Netflix on December 23 (and some theaters around the country on November 23 for a few days), and another Knives Out sequel will be coming out some point after that to complete Netflix’s very expensive Knives Out Trilogy, but that doesn’t mean Johnson has stopped thinking about the other trilogy he’s been cooking.

We’re talking about Star Wars, as we often are, with Variety taking a moment during its Awards Circuit Podcast recently to ask Johnson about Star Wars. Johnson’s trilogy of Star Wars spin-offs was announced even before The Last Jedi—a perfect film that Johnson said he’s “even more proud” of these days—came out, but that was years ago, so Variety asked if it’s ever going to happen. Johnson said “God I hope so” to the direct question about whether it will get made, which doesn’t instill much hope, but he did say that he has “talked to” Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy about it and they’re “still talking about it.” Still, he doesn’t think he’d be able to get to it until after he makes his third Knives Out movie, whenever that will be, so it seems somewhat likely that it will just keep getting bumped further and further into the future.

After all, we’re talking about a whole new trilogy in a series that hasn’t released a new movie in a while, and the trilogy would feature “new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never explored,” so that all sounds like a lot of work. This isn’t the kind of thing he can just throw together in a weekend. That being said, if he has some free time this weekend and he feels like making another Star Wars, we’d be onboard with it.

