NASA Plus launches on Netflix this summer NASA is bringing its streaming video service to Netflix this summer.

It’s a weird time for NASA. Currently undergoing massive layoffs due to budget cuts, causing them to slash their workforce, NASA has one glimmer of hope: a Netflix deal. NASA+, the space agency’s streaming service, which offers hours of space-related programming, from news to documentaries to live streams of rocket launches, is partnering with Netflix to expand its availability and visibility. While NASA+ will still be available, ad-free, on the NASA app and website, with Netflix, it will reach more than 700 million people worldwide. Programming includes astronaut spacewalks and views of Earth from the International Space Station, which has to be better than watching The Electric State. This is all about drawing more eyeballs to the innovative work that our government-funded space agency continues to do. Sure, it’s fun to watch Elon Musk’s rockets explode, but imagine seeing a rocket that didn’t blow up or a view of the cosmos that has nothing to do with Katy Perry.