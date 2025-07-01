NASA Plus launches on Netflix this summer

NASA is bringing its streaming video service to Netflix this summer. 

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 1, 2025 | 12:19am
(Photo By Nasa/Getty Images)
It’s a weird time for NASA. Currently undergoing massive layoffs due to budget cuts, causing them to slash their workforce, NASA has one glimmer of hope: a Netflix deal. NASA+, the space agency’s streaming service, which offers hours of space-related programming, from news to documentaries to live streams of rocket launches, is partnering with Netflix to expand its availability and visibility. While NASA+ will still be available, ad-free, on the NASA app and website, with Netflix, it will reach more than 700 million people worldwide. Programming includes astronaut spacewalks and views of Earth from the International Space Station, which has to be better than watching The Electric State. This is all about drawing more eyeballs to the innovative work that our government-funded space agency continues to do. Sure, it’s fun to watch Elon Musk’s rockets explode, but imagine seeing a rocket that didn’t blow up or a view of the cosmos that has nothing to do with Katy Perry.

Earlier this year, NASA became one of the lucky few forced to make significant cuts to its workforce. According to Space, the Trump administration aims to reduce its budget by 24% and cut its workforce by 32%, from approximately 17,000 employees to just under 12,000. In early June, the agency began offering staff buyouts and early retirement incentives as part of an effort to reduce its workforce.

No launch date has been announced yet, but NASA+ is expected to land on Netflix this summer.

 
