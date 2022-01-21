The next Rian Johnson whodunnit will drop in the fall of this year. The film is reported to have a dual theater and Netflix release sometime in the last few months of 2022, with a festival premiere before that . This information has yet to be shared publicly by Netflix, and is based on reports from Variety.



Details concerning the plot of Knives Out 2 are still under wraps. However, Daniel Craig has reprised his role as Detective Benoit Blanc, joined by new cast members Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.



While the first Knives Out movie unraveled the mysterious death of the patriarch of the dysfunctional Drysdale family, it’s been made clear that the sequel will present Benoit Blanc with an entirely new c ase for him to find the donut hole to... or however that long metaphor went.



Highly influenced by the work of Agatha Christie, Johnson hopes to take the same approach in the Knives Out sequels. “There’s so many different things you can do with it. And that’s what’s fun about it. You look at Agatha Christie’s books and it’s not like every single one is a mansion, a library, and a detective,” Johnson said in 2020. “Besides setting, she also explored a bunch of different subgenres. She found a different narrative way into each of them.”

Johnson is returning as director and writer, with Knives Out cinematographer Steve Yedlin and editor Bob Ducsay coming back for the sequel. The Greece-set production on the feature wrapped up in September of last year.

Knives Out 2 joins Netflix’s slate of releases from big directors such as Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick... Boom!, and Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up. With a possible festival run, Knives Out 2 could become an awards contender as Johnson received an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay following the first film.