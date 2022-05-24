Nothing’s more important to Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto than family, and the Toretto clan just got a new member. West Side Story’s Rita Moreno has officially joined Fast X as Dom’s grandmother.

“It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile,” Diesel says in an Instagram video with Moreno and his co-star Michelle Rodriguez. “I’m so blessed.”

“You know what, I think I was getting … I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice?” Moreno tells Diesel. “And now that I’m here, the answer is yes, I’ll do it. And yes, not only do it, but I’m tickled. I’m tickled to hell to do it. I’m so thrilled. It’s going to be such fun!”

Advertisement

Lots of “I love you’s” are exchanged before Rodriguez caps off the video, cheering, “Rita Moreno in the house, baby!”

Diesel first teased Moreno’s role last year, when discussing the expansion of the Toretto family tree for the tenth film.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 70% off HP Gaming Desktops and Laptops Select products

HP has a number of discounts ranging from their general use laptops to their desktops and laptops built for PC gaming. Shop at HP Advertisement

“Before we get to Mother Toretto, we will get to Abuela,” Diesel told Variety. “And the person that I’m so excited to talk about that role is Rita Moreno.”

At the time, Moreno said, “I’m waiting for his call. I think it’s a fabulous idea. I hope he puts me in black leather…”

Advertisement

Moreno joins the cast alongside franchise newcomers Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, and Alan Ritchson. Those returning to the Fast And Furious universe include Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, as well as Charlize Theron as the villainous Cipher.

Frequent franchise director Justin Lin recently stepped down from the film, with The Incredible Hulk and Now You See Me’s Louis Leterrier taking his place.