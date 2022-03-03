It’s about time Jason Momoa darkened Dominic To rettos’s garage door. Per EW, the Aquaman star is gearing up to crash family dinner as the bad guy in the upcoming Fast And Furious 10, which definitely will not star The Rock.

In a red carpet interview with EW (via IGN), Momoa confirmed the news at the premiere of The Batman, which he attended in support of Zoë Kravitz, the daughter of his now-ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

“I’m gonna go do Fast 10,” Momoa said. “I’m gonna go do this small little independent over in London. That’s gonna be fun. I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy.”

Considering the Fast franchise’s penchant for hiring beefcakes, Momoa should fit in just fine. But, of course, the company line is that Dwayne Johnson will not be returning for the final two films. Earlier this year, Johnson characterized Vin Diesel’s attempts to woo him back as “manipulation.” It sounds like they could use… f amily counseling.

It’s so lovely of Momoa to welcome Kravitz into the DCEU , considering that it’s probably only a matter of time before they meet on screen. But to Momoa, who was married to Kravitz’s mother for five years and together for 17, they’re all still family. The couple had two children, Lola, 17, and Nokoa Wolf, 13. Both of them joined Momoa on the red carpet.

“We’re just so proud,” he said. “Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here. ...It’s still family, you know?”

Fast 10 (or FX: The Fast Saga, as we assume it will be titled) will hit theaters on May 19, 2023.