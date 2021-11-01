There’s something truly invigorating about watching a filmmaker operating at the absolute apex of their abilities, putting so much of their heart and soul into a project that you can actually see it uncompromisingly reflected on the screen. We’re talking cinema as art, not as the soulless cog in some mouse’s marketing machine, and it’s hard not to look at that kind of film and feel like you’re looking upon true beauty.

In other words, there’s another trailer for Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall—the movie where the moon falls—and it looks like a god damn blast in the best/worst way. The first teaser, released back in September, was largely plot-free and banked its appeal on the natural escalation of Emmerich’s filmmaking career (he wrecked landmarks, he wrecked cities, he wrecked important historical events, and now he’s wrecking the whole planet AND everyone’s favorite orbiting object).

This new trailer, though, finally digs into the wackadoo plot of the thing, courtesy of Donald Sutherland: It turns out that when man first landed on the moon, the astronauts discovered some kind of… alien thing that lived inside it. Also the moon is an artificial space station. Also the alien things are pissed apparently, and now they’re going to kill the humans and reveal “the dark side of the moon” (as cleverly mentioned in the teaser). Get it? It’s very funny.

Basically, everything you thought you knew about history or science is dumb, and reality is much zanier than anyone thought possible . Imagine Emmerich’s 2012, a movie that seems functionally identical to this one (right down to the “conspiracy people were right” element), but dial it all up a few notches.

Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, and Charlie Plummer also star in the movie, which will hopefully live up to our outlandish expectations and not end up being some kind of boring normal movie. Moonfall will be in theaters on February 4.