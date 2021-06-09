Rolling Loud festival returns to New York City with Travis Scott, J. Cole and 50 Cent

(L-R) J. Cole, Travis Scott, and 50 Cent. Photo : Tabatha Fireman ( Getty Images ) , SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP ( Getty Images ) , Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

Hip-hop and rap music festival Rolling Loud announced their lineup for their newly expanded three-day long even in New York City at Citi Field. Headliners include hard-hitters Travis Scott, J. Cole, and 50 Cent. Rolling Loud New York will take place October 28-30.

Other acts in the lineup include: Rick Ross, Rico Nasty, Lil Uzi Vert, City Girls, Flo Milli, Gucci Mane, Playboi Carti, and more. Performers from NYC include Joey Bada$$, Ferg, The Diplomats, Action Bronson, Young M.A., J.I., Sheck Wes, Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, and Bizzy Banks.

The festival cancelled its in-person events through 2020, opting instead to host “Loud Streams” on Twitch, featuring live performances from Fetty Wap, Lil Skies, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Erica Banks.

Rolling Loud moves across the country, with legs in Miami and San Bernadino, California. The Rolling Loud Miami festival will be the first major music festival since the pandemic started in March 2020, kicking off July 23, with fifty thousand tickets sold long ago for the event at Hard Rock Stadium. Travis Scott will join Post Malone and A$AP Rocky in headlining Rolling Loud Miami, with other acts including Megan Thee Stallion, DaB aby, and 21 Savage. J. Cole will also headline Rolling Loud California, alongside Future and Kid Cudi, starting December 12.

Rolling Loud Portugal will take place in July 2022 with headliner–you guessed it–Travis Scott. Becoming a festival mainstay over the last few years, Houston rapper Travis Scott has made appearances at nearly all major U.S. music festivals (Austin City Limits, Gov Ball, Lollapalooza, Coachella, Bonnaroo, Firefly, you name it) in addition to hosting his own in his hometown, called Astroworld.

You can view the full lineup on the Rolling Loud website. Tickets for Rolling Loud New York will go on sale on June 11th at 12 p.m. ET.