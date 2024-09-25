Rosalía returns for vocal-heavy new track "Omega" with Ralphie Choo The "DESPECHÁ" singer describes the single as a "celebration of having found what you wanted and the security with which one decides to stay"

Rosalía is taking a page out of Doja Cat’s book in recognizing that playing with Photo Booth backgrounds in your living room is an undeniably cool and fun way to make a music video. The latest from the Spanish pop star sees her throwing it all the way back to the classic roller coaster backdrop before riding the real thing in a fun, lo-fi video for her new song, “Omega.” The video was directed by Stillz, who hopefully learned some lessons from his time behind the camera for Katy Perry’s environmentally infringing “Lifetimes” video and actually asked the theme park for permission this time. Stillz and Rosalía have also collaborated on her videos for “Tuya,” “Vampiros” (with Rauw Alejandro), “Candy,” and more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The track, a sweet, atmospheric ode to lasting love, gives Rosalía’s vocals a real chance to shine. It also features Madrid-based singer-songwriter Ralphie Choo, whose debut album, Supernova, was released last year. In a statement to Pitchfork, Rosalía described Choo as “a whirlwind of energy in the studio” and a “super creative and incredibly generous” collaborator. She also said of the track: “Omega is the end, it’s the celebration of having found what you wanted and the security with which one decides to stay. Omega is firmness with the one you love that makes you not want to be anywhere else but there.”

Rosalía released her last full-length album, Motomami, in 2022. It contained hit songs like “BIZCOCHITO” and “LA FAMA” and went on to win the Grammy for Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album in 2023. She’s released a handful of singles since then, including “LLYLM” and “TUYA,” as well as “Oral” with Björk, “New Woman” with Lisa from Blackpink, and a three-song EP called RR with her now-ex Rauw Alejandro.