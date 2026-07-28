Ross Douthat to bring whatever Ross Douthat thinks he's doing to 60 Minutes The op-ed writer behind The New York Times' most baffling and overwrought opinions is bringing his je ne sais quoi to beleaguered CBS.

Continuing her Producers-esque plan to make more off a failed storied news network than a successful one, CBS News‘ Bari Weiss is bringing the inane musings of conservative columnist Ross Douthat to 60 Minutes‘ crumbling empire. The writer of such provocative ideas as “Did women ruin the workplace?” and “lifelong heterosexual monogamy can offer something distinctive and remarkable” is headed to CBS, per The Seattle Times, which reports Douthat will join the once-renowned news magazine series as a correspondent. Since 2009, Douthat has worked as an opinion writer for The New York Times, where he also hosts a podcast called Interesting Times and generates clicks with overwrought, underthought essays about how the Left is to blame for whatever controversy du jour is on his mind. Douthat will join 60 Minutes for its 59th season premiere on September 13.