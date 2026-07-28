Ross Douthat to bring whatever Ross Douthat thinks he's doing to 60 Minutes

The op-ed writer behind The New York Times' most baffling and overwrought opinions is bringing his je ne sais quoi to beleaguered CBS. 

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 28, 2026 | 6:27pm
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Ross Douthat to bring whatever Ross Douthat thinks he's doing to 60 Minutes

Continuing her Producers-esque plan to make more off a failed storied news network than a successful one, CBS News‘ Bari Weiss is bringing the inane musings of conservative columnist Ross Douthat to 60 Minutes‘ crumbling empire. The writer of such provocative ideas as “Did women ruin the workplace?” and “lifelong heterosexual monogamy can offer something distinctive and remarkable” is headed to CBS, per The Seattle Times, which reports Douthat will join the once-renowned news magazine series as a correspondent. Since 2009, Douthat has worked as an opinion writer for The New York Times, where he also hosts a podcast called Interesting Times and generates clicks with overwrought, underthought essays about how the Left is to blame for whatever controversy du jour is on his mind. Douthat will join 60 Minutes for its 59th season premiere on September 13. 

This continues Weiss’ cold streak at CBS News. Since beginning her rapid ascent from the billionaire-flattering blogosphere to one of the world’s most powerful news broadcasters, she’s overseen a ratings collapse at the network as she’s instilled a more conservative perspective. Since kicking off her tenure with blockbuster interview with Erika Kirk that received tens of views, she punted a story on ICE detention centers, alienated and fired senior staffers, shut down CBS Radio, lost Anderson Cooper, laid off 6% of the staff, was accused of “murdering” 60 Minutes by Scott Pelley, and didn’t even had the courage to air a single Whiskey Fridays With Tony Dokoupil

 
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