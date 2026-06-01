Scott Pelley welcomes new boss by accusing Bari Weiss of "murdering" 60 Minutes After last week's round of passive layoffs, new 60 Minutes chief Nick Bilton got an earful from the veteran staff member.

Bari Weiss’ disruption, or as Scott Pelley calls it, “murdering,” of 60 Minutes continued to enrage staffers this morning as new executive producer Nick Bilton attempted to run his first staff meeting. It was not the enthusiastic moment of journalistic camaraderie he might have hoped for. Thankfully, Bilton, admittedly, has “no problem taking a job in a place that I am not welcome in” because that’s what he’s got, according to The New York Times. Held only days after the long-expected firings of executive producer Tayna Simon and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, the meeting was bulldozed by Scott Pelley, a veteran CBS News correspondent with more than 30 years under his belt, who reportedly unloaded on Bilton. Pelley, who suggested Weiss take her job “more seriously” and criticized CBS parent company Paramount Skydance on the air, refuted Bilton’s claims that Weiss loved 60 Minutes and that the show would “stay exactly like it is for now.”

“[Weiss] is murdering 60 Minutes,” Pelley reportedly said. “She does not love this place. She was brought in to kill it, and she’s been doing exactly that […] She has no qualifications for her job; you have slender qualifications for this job. The changes that she’s made at the Evening News have been catastrophic, so why should we expect that any of this is going to be any better?”