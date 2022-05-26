You know how the bees have been disappearing because of pesticides, climate change, and maybe actually being aliens? It turns out that the pollinator population is actually flourishing, at least in Rowan Atkinson’s new Netflix show Man Vs Bee.



The famed British comedian stars as Trevor, a man who’s hoping a housesitting job will help him save up enough money to take his family on vacation. However, he winds up landing in court instead of on the beach, charged with “14 counts of dangerous driving, the destruction of priceless artwork, [and] arson.”

Of course, this is all the fault of the titular bee. With only a dog named Cupcake for company in the glamorous mansion he’s charged with taking care of, Trevor finds himself increasingly plagued by the flying insect.

Atkinson is best known as the man behind Mr. Bean, so naturally, hijinks ensue. The trailer teases that his signature physical comedy will be on display, as he hits himself with a crowbar, smashes his hand in a grand piano, and gets the bee stuck inside his pants.

The precedent set by Bee Movie unfortunately implies that the bee could be in love with Trevor. The bee might also think it’s a human. Truly anything can happen when bees are involved!

There is clearly a lot of potential for Man Vs Bee to add to the rich history of apian presence in film and television. We’ll just have to wait and see what it contributes when the series arrives on Netflix on June 24.

Man Vs Bee will consist of nine “short-sized episodes.” (Quibi who?) The show sees Atkinson reunited with writer William Davies and producer Chris Clark, who worked with the actor on the James Bond spoof series Johnny English.

Last year, writer Richard Curtis suggested that there might be a Mr. Bean revival, though there hasn’t been any further updates. Atkinson will be appearing in Wonka alongside Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, and Sally Hawkins.