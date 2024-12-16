Rowan Atkinson will fight a baby in new Netflix series Man Vs Baby is a followup to 2022's Man Vs Bee.

In 2022, Rowan Atkinson released a Netflix series called Man Vs Bee that was essentially Breaking Bad‘s “Fly” episode expanded across nine separate installments. The bee very obviously won—no surprises there. (In the trailer, Atkinson’s character gets charged with 14 counts of dangerous driving, the destruction of priceless artwork, arson, and more.)

Atkinson’s character, Trevor Bingley, must be a real glutton for punishment (or a human embodiment of Tom from Tom & Jerry) because for some reason, he’s back for more. This guy clearly needs to get out of the house-sitting game and into a rage room, because he’s about to treat a “luxurious London penthouse” exactly like one. It seems whoever owns the penthouse didn’t do any sort of background check, but based on the title they also may have Home Alone-d their baby, so hiring a convicted arsonist as a house sitter is kinda the least of their worries. If he couldn’t beat a bee, he’s definitely no match for a real human child.

According to Deadline, Man Vs Baby is currently filming now. (Maybe check your Ring cam if you left your penthouse and/or child with a goofy stranger any time recently.) Netflix UK also debuted a funny “first look” at the four-part series that you can process for yourself below: